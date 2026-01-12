Wells racked up two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 victory over the Nets.

Wells has been very underwhelming for the Grizzlies in recent weeks. Over his last seven outings, he's shooting just 31.7 percent from the field with averages of 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.1 minutes per game.