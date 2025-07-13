Wells racked up 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 96-86 win against the Trail Blazers.

Wells came on strong in the second half for Memphis, as he went on to lead all scorers with 23 points. This was an impressive bounce-back performance for the Washington State product after he struggled with his shooting in Friday's game against Boston. Despite having his rookie year in Memphis cut short due to season-ending shoulder surgery, Wells made an impression, averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 79 regular-season games while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from deep.