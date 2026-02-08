default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wells (shoulder) won't play in Saturday's game against Portland.

Wells will miss his first game of the season Saturday, and he's one of several key contributors to sit out the tail end of the team's back-to-back set. Kentavioius Caldwell-Pope, Walter Clayton and Jahmai Mashack should all see significant run Saturday. Wells' next chance to play will come Monday at Golden State.

More News