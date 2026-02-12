Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Notches 17 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells registered 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to Denver.
Wells has played a key role for Memphis this season, but it hasn't translated to a lot of fantasy value. Over his last seven outings, he's averaging 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 three-pointers on 50.0 percent shooting from the field with very little output defensively.
