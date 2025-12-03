Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Pops for 20 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells notched 20 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound and two assists over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 126-119 loss to San Antonio.
The second-year forward continues thrive with larger usage for the Grizzlies. Over the last five games, Wells has reached 20 points three times while draining multiple three-pointers four times, averaging 19.0 points, 3.6 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.8 assists in 30.2 minutes while shooting a blistering 64.4 percent from the floor and 57.7 percent (15-for-26) from downtown. Wells won't stay that hot forever, and his role will likely shrink once Ja Morant (calf) is back, but at least for now the Grizzlies are leaning heavily on the 2024 second-round pick for offense.
