Wells had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 loss to the Pacers.

Wells failed to convert any of his three attempts from beyond the arc and battled foul trouble, picking up five personals. Despite retaining his starting role, he offered little offensive production while Cedric Coward and Ty Jerome carried Memphis' scoring load. Wells' limited contributions outside of scoring make nights like this particularly damaging to his fantasy value.