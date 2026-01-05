Wells recorded 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and two assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Lakers.

Wells took on an enhanced role with Ja Morant (calf) out of the lineup, and early struggles from Memphis' frontcourt also boosted his numbers. Wells' 23 points marked his second-highest scoring total of the season. The second-year pro has been a consistent presence, logging perfect attendance and starting in all of the team's 35 games.