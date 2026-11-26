Wells dropped 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-97 win over the Clippers.

Wells hoisted 12 shot attempts, his second most in a game in 2026-27, and made a season-high-tying eight of them in an offensive outburst against the Clippers. He's scored more than 10 points just twice now in his previous six outings after eclipsing that mark in six of the first seven contests this season. Wells will continue providing minimal fantasy production as long as he remains in the starting lineup.