Wells (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Wells is in danger of missing his first game of the season due to left hamstring soreness. If the second-year swingman is ultimately ruled out, Cam Spencer and GG Jackson are candidates for increased playing time. Over his last five games, Wells has averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.4 minutes per tilt.