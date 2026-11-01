Wells logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Saturday's 136-105 win over Sacramento.

Wells had the opportunity to operate in an expanded role Saturday due to the absences of Ty Jerome (back) and Scotty Pippen (back). However, Wells attempted a season-low five field goals and failed to score in double digits for the first time in the 2026-27 season. Through six games in October, he averaged 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 threes over 27.2 minutes per contest.