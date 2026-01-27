Wells had 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 108-99 loss to the Rockets.

Wells chipped in 12 points to extend his double-digit scoring streak to four games. The second-year player also grabbed six rebounds, which tied his second-highest tally of the season. He struggled from downtown, but he's still second on the team in average made threes per game (1.7).