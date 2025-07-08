default-cbs-image
Wells (rest) won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the 76ers, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Wells will sit out the second night of the club's back-to-back set. The 21-year-old posted 23 points across 29 minutes in Monday's loss to the Jazz. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Celtics.

