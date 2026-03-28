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Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Ruled out Saturday
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Wells (toe) won't play in Saturday's game against Chicago.
Wells will miss his third consecutive game. With Cam Spencer (back) and Taylor Hendricks (thumb) also on the injury report, Cedric Coward and Rayan Rupert may see increased minutes Saturday.
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