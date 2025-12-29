Wells chipped in 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 loss to the Wizards.

This was an average showing for Wells as the Grizzlies dropped to 15-17 on the season. Across 32 appearances this season, Wells is barely on pace for top-200 production in standard nine-category formats with averages of 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.