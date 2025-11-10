Wells closed with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 23 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to Oklahoma City.

The entire Memphis roster was off offensively, as they totaled 100 points Sunday and Cedric Coward led the way off the bench with only 13. Despite the lack of production, Wells had an efficient night, shooting 50 percent from the field and from beyond the arc, despite averaging a meager 35.2 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three on the season. Wells will need a few more shooting performances like his on Sunday to get his efficiency back to par.