Wells supplied 13 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and five rebounds over 28 minutes during Thursday's 125-104 loss to the Thunder.

Wells' numbers have been trending in the wrong direction in recent weeks, and while he's scored in double digits in three of his last five outings, he hasn't cleared the 15-point mark since March 1. The first-year player seems to have hit a rookie wall, as he's averaging a mere 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game despite starting each of Memphis' 14 contests in March.