Wells contributed 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 141-125 blowout preseason win over the Heat.

Wells should open the year as a starter in Memphis and he'll look to build off a rookie season in which he put in averages of 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 triples per contest. He could be worth a late-round pick in deep leagues on draft day.