Wells accumulated 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 30 minutes during Monday's 110-105 victory over the Jazz.

Wells scored double digits for the fourth straight game to start the season, although he added very little in terms of peripheral numbers. Although he has recorded six steals in that time, four of those came in the season-opener. Despite seemingly having a consistent starter-level role, Wells should be seen as nothing more than a stream option for points and threes.