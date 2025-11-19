Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Scores nine in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells had nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the Spurs.
Wells has been inconsistent offensively, which is not ideal for Memphis considering he will be asked to carry a heavier workload with Ja Morant (calf) sidelined for a couple weeks. In 15 games this season, Wells is averaging 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 sasists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 threes.
