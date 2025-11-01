Wells delivered 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds in 27 minutes during Friday's 117-112 loss to the Lakers.

The second-year forward tied Jock Landale for the Grizzlies' scoring lead on the night, with Wells' points and boards both being season highs. The 2024 second-round pick has started six straight games to begin the season, but Wells hasn't done a whole lot yet with the opportunity, averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 threes and 1.3 assists in 26.8 minutes a contest -- numbers nearly identical to his rookie production.