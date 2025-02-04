Wells closed with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's 128-109 victory over the Spurs.

Wells has been one of the best rookies in the NBA during the 2024-25 campaign, but he's coming off a performance in which he shot a season-low three attempts from the field, hitting one shot for a season-low two points. The second-round draft pick could be trending down from a fantasy perspective, as he's attempted eight or fewer shots in six straight games.