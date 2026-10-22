Wells posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and four steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-103 win over Utah.

Wells made his presence felt defensively, collecting a game-high four steals while helping Memphis pull away in the second half. The third-year wing also grabbed three offensive rebounds and finished plus-25, the second-best mark among the Grizzlies' starters. Although Ty Jerome dominated the scoring opportunities, Wells' combination of playing time and defensive production gives him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.

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