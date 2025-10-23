Wells racked up 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 win over the Pelicans.

Wells is far from a flashy player, but he gets the job done. The 2024 second-round pick started 74 of 79 regular-season games as a rookie last season, averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.6 steals in 25.9 minutes. If Wells can increase his playmaking and defensive stats, he could be in store for a strong second season in the NBA.