Wells accumulated five points (2-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 27 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 win over the Pacers.

Wells, who shot 7-for-15 from 3-point range over the first two games, missed all seven of his tries from deep on Saturday. He's scored 14 combined points in his last two outings after putting up 14 with four assists and a steal in Memphis' season opener, and the second-year wing will try to bounce back against the Warriors on Monday night.