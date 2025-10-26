Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Struggles from three in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells accumulated five points (2-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 27 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 win over the Pacers.
Wells, who shot 7-for-15 from three-point range over the first two games, missed all seven of his tries from deep on Saturday. He's scored 14 combined points in his last two outings after putting up 14 with four assists and a steal in Memphis' season opener. The second-year wing will try to bounce back against the Warriors on Monday night.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Starts Year 2 strong•
-
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Scores 21 points in blowout win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Drops 15 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Drops team-high 21 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Done for Summer League•
-
Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Nears double-double in win•