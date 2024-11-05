Wells contributed six points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 106-104 loss to the Nets.

Wells drew another start due to Marcus Smart (ankle) and Desmond Bane (oblique) both being sidelined with injuries. Wells was coming off two strong showings against the Bucks and 76ers, and while he couldn't generate much offensively Monday night, it was encouraging that his workload remained high.