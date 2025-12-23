Wells ended Monday's 119-103 loss to the Thunder with 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and three steals in 32 minutes.

Wells didn't have an efficient shooting line, but he made a strong impact defensively. He's trending up in a big way lately, having averaged 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.2 minutes per contest in his last 12 games.