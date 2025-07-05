Wells (wrist) is listed on the Grizzlies' roster for the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.

A second-round pick last June, Wells was a mainstay in the Memphis rotation throughout his rookie campaign. He appeared in each of the Grizzlies' first 79 games (74 starts) and averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 0.6 steals in 25.9 minutes per contest before his season came to an end when he suffered a fractured right wrist in addition to a concussion after he fell hard to the court on a dunk attempt in an April 8 game against the Hornets. His inclusion on the Grizzlies' summer squad suggests that he has recovered from both injuries. However, as one of the more established players on the roster, Wells is unlikely to be in line for extended playing time in Las Vegas and Salt Lake. Heading into his second NBA season, Wells should once again be a key part of a Memphis wing rotation that includes holdovers Vince Williams and John Konchar and newcomers Ty Jerome, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cedric Coward (shoulder).