Wells had 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 133-120 loss to the Knicks.

Wells scored a season-high 18 points, a welcome sight after what has been an underwhelming start to the season. Despite starting all 12 games, Wells is averaging just 10.0 points and 1.6 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per game. This puts him well outside the top 200 in standard nine-category formats, making him nothing more than a streaming option.