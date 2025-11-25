Wells finished Monday's 125-115 loss to the Nuggets with 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

Wells finally found his offensive groove, scoring a season-high 22 points. Prior to Monday, he had scored more than 15 points only once in the previous 11 games, continuing his slow start to the season. There is no reason to overreact to this performance, but he is worth keeping an eye on, given that Memphis is dealing with multiple injuries in its backcourt.