Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Two swipes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells finished with 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 23 minutes during Friday's 92-78 Summer League loss to the Celtics.
Despite struggling with his shooting, Wells recorded a game-high two steals. The promising young forward missed Tuesday's game against Philadelphia for rest purposes. He'll likely be monitored closely by the Grizzlies coaching staff, as he's coming off a right wrist fracture that ended his rookie season in April.
