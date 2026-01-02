default-cbs-image
Wells is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers with left hamstring soreness.

Confirmation on Wells' status figures to arrive shortly before Friday's tipoff. He's become close to a must-roster fantasy player, with Wells having averaged 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.2 minutes per contest across his last 16 games.

