Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers with left hamstring soreness.
Confirmation on Wells' status figures to arrive shortly before Friday's tipoff. He's become close to a must-roster fantasy player, with Wells having averaged 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.2 minutes per contest across his last 16 games.
