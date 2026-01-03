default-cbs-image
Wells (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Wells will shed his probable tag due to left hamstring soreness and keep his record of perfect attendance this season alive. Over his last five games, the second-year swingman has averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.4 minutes per contest.

