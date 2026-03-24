Wells is out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio due to right big toe soreness.

Wells departed Monday's game against the Hawks with a foot injury, but the soreness is apparently isolated to his big toe. Regardless, Wells won't be able to suit up Wednesday as a result of the injury. He's one of nine players listed as out or doubtful for Wednesday's contest, leaving plenty minutes to go around for whomever Memphis clears to play against the Spurs.