Grant appears to be among the Grizzlies' candidates for a starting role entering the preseason, Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal reports.

Memphis experimented with Grant in several lineup combinations during training camp, including extended work alongside GG Jackson. Grant's ability to switch defensively, attack the basket and space the floor gives coach Tuomas Iisalo flexibility, though it's unclear whether the veteran will ultimately start or operate as one of the Grizzlies' primary options off the bench.