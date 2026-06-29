Grizzlies' Jerami Grant: Heading to Memphis

The Grizzlies are trading Ja Morant (elbow) to the Trail Blazers for Grant and Kris Murray on Monday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Trade speculation had surrounded Morant's name for several months, and Memphis is finally pulling the trigger on a deal. The Grizzlies took Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but Grant still has a chance to start at small forward with his new team in 2026-27. Last regular season, Grant averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes per game across 57 appearances.