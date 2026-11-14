Grant finished with 22 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, one assist and one turnover across 26 minutes in Friday's 142-111 win over the Pelicans.

Grant led Memphis in scoring despite coming off the bench, delivering 22 points on just 10 field-goal attempts. The veteran forward was particularly efficient from beyond the arc and at the charity stripe, though he contributed little outside the scoring column. His 26 minutes in the lopsided victory are encouraging, but his fantasy value remains heavily dependent on scoring and three-point production.