Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Ascends G League
Carter was recalled by the Grizzlies on Friday.
Carter has had a fantastic season so far in the G League but the Grizzlies still haven't found a spot for him in their rotation, and the recent addition of Justin Holiday probably hurts Carter's chances of bucking that trend any time soon.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.