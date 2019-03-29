Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Assigned to G League
Carter was assigned to the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Friday.
With the G League playoffs now underway, Carter will join the Hustle for their playoff game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The rookie point guard saw some extended playing time off the bench while Mike Conley (thigh) was out, but with the veteran point guard back in action, Carter will get the chance for more minutes in the G League.
