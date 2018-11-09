Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Assigned to G-League
Carter was assigned to the G-League on Friday.
Carter has been assigned to the Memphis Hustle for the team's home opener. He has yet to appear in a game for the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Recalled from G League•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Sent to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Scores five points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Good to go for camp•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Undergoes surgery Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Suffers 'freak' thumb injury•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...