Carter was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.

This will be Carter's second trip to the Hustle in as many weeks, and while the NBA team is playing at home in Portland on Tuesday, Carter will be with the G League team for its contest against the AC Clippers. The Hustle actually players three games over the next four days, so it's possible the rookie is with them for the rest of the week.

