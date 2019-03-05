Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Assigned to Hustle
Carter was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.
This will be Carter's second trip to the Hustle in as many weeks, and while the NBA team is playing at home in Portland on Tuesday, Carter will be with the G League team for its contest against the AC Clippers. The Hustle actually players three games over the next four days, so it's possible the rookie is with them for the rest of the week.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...