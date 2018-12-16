Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Available Saturday
Carter is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Carter has been battling some knee soreness, but will be available Saturday due to the absence of Kyle Anderson (ankle). Carter has yet to make his NBA debut, having spent most of the season in the G League.
