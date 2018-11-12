Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Called up from G League
Carter was recalled from the G League on Monday.
Carter has been shuttling back and forth between the Grizzlies and the Memphis Hustle, and he's expected to be with the NBA club for its game Monday night following Sunday's G League game against the Austin Spurs.
