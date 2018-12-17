Carter could remain in the rotation during the Grizzlies' upcoming road trip, David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal reports.

The rookie out of West Virginia made his NBA debut against the Rockets on Saturday and finished with 11 points, two steals, one rebound and one block in 22 minutes of action. He saw the floor due in part to injuries to Kyle Anderson (ankle) and Dillon Brooks (knee), but even with Anderson expected to return Monday night, Cobb speculates that Carter could remain an option for coach J.B. Bickerstaff off the bench. Carter can still be ignored in the vast majority of fantasy formats, but given his defensive capabilities at the college level, his development may be worth monitoring in deeper leagues.