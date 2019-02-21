Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Deemed probable Friday
Carter, due to right knee soreness, is probable Friday against the Clippers.
Carter is coming out of the All-Star break with a sore knee, but it's not expected to affect his availability Friday. Over the past four games, he's averaging 2.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 16.8 minutes.
