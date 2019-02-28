Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Dispatched to G League
The Grizzlies assigned Carter to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Thursday.
Carter hasn't been included in the parent club's rotation in any of the past three games, so he was sent to the G League to pick up some playing time in the Hustle's matchup Friday with the Santa Cruz Warriors. The rookie could rejoin the Grizzlies ahead of their next game Saturday in Dallas.
