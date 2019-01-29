Carter did not see the court during Monday's 95-92 loss to the Nuggets.

Carter was a healthy scratch while reserve guard Shelvin Mack earned 18 minutes off the bench and Mike Conley saw 37 minutes. Carter went scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) across 26 minutes during Saturday's win over the Pacers, which likely had something to do with his exclusion from the rotation in this one. Carter has earned double-digit minutes nine times this month after appearing in just five games total through October, November, and December. Nevertheless, the rookie point guard hasn't reached double figures in scoring since Dec. 15 and can be left on the waiver wire across most formats.