Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Draws spot start
Carter is starting Monday against the Rockets.
With Kyle Anderson out due to an ankle injury, the Grizzlies will bump Garrett Temple over to small forward, clearing the way for Jevon Carter to make his first NBA start. Carter has failed to score in each of his last two games, but he should be on track to see a substantial increase in minutes in Houston.
