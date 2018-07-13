Carter posted 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 92-85 summer league win over the Thunder.

Carter, who nearly amassed a triple-double, led Memphis in rebounds and assists during Thursday's action. Though he hadn't been doing it at high volume prior to Thursday, Carter was flashing his all-around play during the team's previous six summer league games, averaging 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals.