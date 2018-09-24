Carter (thumb) has been fully cleared for the start of training camp, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Carter underwent surgery just over a month ago to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, but he's apparently progressed well in his recovery and should be good to go moving forward. While it's coming from Carter himself, rather than the Grizzlies' medical staff, the plan is for him to be a full-go right away when camp opens. As a result, Carter should be healthy for the preseason schedule and is set to take the court Oct. 2 against Houston. Carter will likely struggle to see meaningful minutes once the regular season arrives, however, considering the Grizzlies already have the likes of Mike Conley, Andrew Harrison and Shelvin Mack at point guard.